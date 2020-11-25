Alan Dershowitz on Harvard Petition Calling to Ban Trump Supporters

Are far left progressives gearing up to “reeducate” anyone associated with President Donald Trump? There’s a student petition circulating at Harvard calling to hold anyone associated with the Trump administration to be held “accountable” before they can teach, attend, or speak at the university.

We’re joined by the distinguished Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School Professor emeritus, a lifelong Democrat, and arguably America’s foremost defender of civil liberties. This unique combination of qualifications position him perfectly for this discussion.