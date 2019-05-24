Newborn Baby Discovered in Field Covered in Bug Bites: Reports

A newborn baby was discovered in a field after being dumped there by her mother, according to reports.

People living nearby heard crying during the morning of May 11 but didn’t react until daylight, finally finding the baby girl in the field in Bangkok, reported the Daily Mail.

Pictures show the girl’s skin covered with insect bites. Over half of her small body appeared to be bitten.

The girl “was partly wrapped with a tiny blanket and her umbilical cord had not been cut, suggesting she was not more than a day old,” the Mail reported.

The baby was quickly checked by emergency responders before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where she’s been living for approximately two weeks.

Police officers have been searching for the baby’s parents but so far have not found out who they are or where they live.

“We believe that the parents might live nearby the area,” Lieutenant Colonel Samart Klinklao, inspector of Chalong Krung police station, told Metro. “Officers will check around the communities and ask the locals for more details. We will also check the CCTV cameras in the street to find who left the baby there.”

Another Incident

In another incident this week, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother in Thailand before he was discovered by a dog, the Chiang Rai Times reported.

The child’s mother, 15, is said to have abandoned the child to hide her pregnancy.

The dog, Ping Pong, was digging a field in Ban Nong Kham village before its owner saw the baby’s leg sticking out of the ground.

Locals rushed the child to a hospital, where doctors said he was fine.

Ping Pong’s owner, Usa Nisaikha, said that Ping Pong only has three legs.

He was quoted by the paper as saying that “I kept him because he’s so loyal and obedient, and always helps me out when I go to the fields to tend to my cattle. He’s loved by the entire village. It’s amazing.”

The mother, who was not named, was charged with abandoning a child and attempted murder. The baby was apparently buried alive.

The parents of the 15-year-old said that they have decided to raise the child.

Last month, also in Thailand, a newborn baby was found covered in ant and mosquito bites after being dumped near a trash bin, The Sun reported. A garbage collector spotted the child, covered in towels, in Ban Kao village in Tambon Ban Kao.

The child’s umbilical cord also hadn’t been cut. He was taken to a hospital and is reportedly doing fine.

In 2017, a Thai baby girl was rescued by villagers who heard her cries after being abandoned near a road. The girl was just 12 hours old when she was discovered, the paper reported.

